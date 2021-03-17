Ceasars Head SP, Cleveland, S Carolina, USA by Clay Townsend













Taken in the Winter of 2021. This was a new and exciting scene for me. After years of exploring and photographing the western Carolina mountains, I had never seen this view. It looks south from Ceasar's Head State Park towards Table Rock along the edge of the mountain range in upstate South Carolina, USA. It's a pretty strait forward composition and honestly I was too cold to work the scene any more! Luckily it caught my eye immediately and I was able to fire off a few frames. I love how the cloud formations along with the shadow areas at the bottom of the frame kind of mirror each other as well as frame the subject area in the middle. Also, I thought the light was just gorgeous. The low sidelight giving the landscape texture and It has that nice warm glow. At first I didn't like that it was a little hazier than normal and I couldn't get a crisp, clear image of table rock, but after awhile it grew on me as I feel it helps add some depth to the image. You can feel everything slipping away in the distance. I can't wait to get back to this magical place.

