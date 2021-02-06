Cave Point County Park, Wisconsin, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

Summer is when most people visit Door County, Wisconsin, but I love to go there in the winter. Door County is located on a peninsula on Lake Michigan. One side of the county is on a bay (Green Bay). Since this side is on a protected bay, the water tends to be warmer and calmer. The other side of the county faces out to Lake Michigan. The lake side of the county generally has cooler temperatures and can have huge crashing waves that come from across the lake. This photo was taken at Cave Point County Park which is located on the lake side of the county. As the waves come in and the water freezes, these beautiful ice sculptures are created.

