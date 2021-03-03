Cathedral Rock, Sedona, Arizona, USA by Roy Goldsberry

Picture Story

I retired a couple years ago, and in 2019 my wife and I decided to take our first ever extended, cross country driving trip. We had been to Sedona, Arizona before, but only for one day, and she wanted to go stay for a while. For the first part of our trip, we went there for eight days.

As usual, I researched in advance for things to do and specific places to go for photography, which Sedona has in abundance. One of those places was Red Rock State Park, which was very near the house that we rented. There is a creek that runs through the park, and it offers views of a popular local landmark, Cathedral Rock.

One afternoon, we went over to the park to check it out. I took some shots from the creek area toward the Rock, but they were not really working out the way I had hoped. It was difficult to get to a location that gave me a composition that I liked, and there were a lot of people along the creek in the scene. After a while we went back to the house to have dinner. Later, we thought that we would go back for sunset. At that time, I found the best composition was to zoom in on a close-up of Cathedral Rock at 70mm, bathed in the warm light of the setting sun.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now