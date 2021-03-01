Cathedral Park, Colorado, USA by Landon Loertscher

Picture Story

I live in the Front Range of Colorado near Boulder and got the itch to go up into the mountains. I invited my spouse luring her with hot chocolate and went on a Sunday drive. We stopped at Cathedral Park on Flagstaff Rd and hiked a bit through the snow until the Rocky Mountains opened up into full view. We sat as we perched on some boulders sipping our hot chocolate taking in the pleasant surroundings of evergreens, snow covered peaks, and windswept landscape. I couldn't decide which way to point the lens, switching from one zoom to another until this shot came into full view.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now