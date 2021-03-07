Castle Stalker, Argyll, Scotland by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

Planning for our photo excursion to Scotland, this castle was high on my list. I decided to take the picture from an elevated position to have a better view of the background. I used a 10-stop ND filter to do a 20 second exposure. To create the composition, I used a focal length of 124 mm (35 m equivalent). Looking at the loch, the beautifully textured Scottish sky, and the marvelous mountains in the background, we understand why this is a classic image.

