Castle Hill Light, Newport, Rhode Island, USA

I had just purchased the Canon 11-24mm lens mainly because I am a wide angle junkie...once it was released, I was hooked. I watched some videos that reviewed the lens and decided that the investment would benefit my type of photography...so, when the lens finally arrived, and it is a hefty lens for me to carry, I headed down to the coast to try to work on compositions. It is a specialty lens, that is important to remember before purchasing an ultra-wide...you won't be using it a lot, but when you do have the right circumstance and composition, at 11mm, it will blow you away...I shot a lot that evening, but this was my favorite image from that first exciting day. Filters are difficult to manipulate and very large. I did purchase a circular polarizer and grad...sometimes I wonder what the heck I was thinking when purchasing this lens, but there are those rare days when it is amazing.

