Caper Hill Road, South Reading, Vermont, USA

This is a rather fun story. My wife and I finally had a chance to visit New England in the fall and for this trip we situated ourselves in Woodstock VT, an epicenter of some of Vermont’s hotspots

Rising early one morning I headed south to Jenne Hill Road to capture my version of one of the most photographed farms in Vermont, the Jenne Hill Farm. It is a very lovely setting and quite conducive for photographers and artists as there is a nice flat area on a knoll that overlooks the farm with convenient parking and open space. I arrived early and for the first part of the morning had the ridge to myself. However, a little while into sunrise, a fellow photographer shows up with a BIG box camera. I watch the process of him setting up and pretty soon we are chatting. Well, it turns out that this is Al, one of my photography buddies working companion. Al, who every weekend flies to someplace to photograph and who knows virtually every spot there is to photograph. I take a picture of him with his big box camera on my smart phone and send a copy to Tony who cannot believe that I am on the same ridge with Al.

So after we had shot for a while, Al tells me that he knows of a good location close by of a sugar shack and wants to know if I want to go along. Sure. We jump into our cars and I have to drive like crazy to keep up with him. Al takes me up to the top of Caper Hill Road where we have the really nice view of the Springbrook Farm Sugar house. I have since visited this spot several times. Thanks Al.

