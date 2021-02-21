Canyonlands NP, Utah, USA by Peter Boehringer













Mesa Arch is a neat place and well known to many people. When you adventure there in the early morning you certainly will think that too many know about it as you will end up sharing the spot with some 10-15 other people, or even more. Everybody wants to catch the moment with the orange glow on the arch plus a sunburst in the frame to boot. Let’s be honest, it is a cool shot and you can’t blame people who want to witness and photograph the moment. The only requirement is having a wide angle lens and drive up to the trailhead very early in the morning. The only difficulty is negotiating with all the other photographers for a prime spot to stand in front of the arch with your tripod legs crisscrossed with tripods and handling the high dynamic range as you are shooting into the sun. BUT, what if contrary to everybody else who is using a wide angle lens you get out your 200 mm lens? The image shows Washerwoman Arch in the foreground and the La Sal Mountains in the background. It even displays a butte in the haze which resembles one of the Mittens at Monument Valley. You will count at the end six layers of spires, buttes, mesas and mountains.

