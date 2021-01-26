Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA by Robert Elenbaas

Picture Story

Candlestick Tower is a notable monolith in the Islands in the Sky section of Canyonlands National Park located near Moab, Utah. Although many people use Moab as a base for visiting nearby Arches National Park, a diversion to the north and south sections of Canyonlands can also be very rewarding. When I visited this past September, huge wildfires in California were covering much of the American southwest in a blanket of haze. Less than ideal conditions for the nightscape photography that was my primary goal for this trip! But making lemonade from the lemons we were given, the conditions provided for some very interesting sunrise and sunset opportunities. I titled this sunset image “Hazy Daze of Summer.”

