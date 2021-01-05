All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A storm was coming, and I saw the clouds building while I was still down in Moab, just putting groceries into my cooler. I quickly closed the lid, tossed the rest of my things into the car, and high-tailed it for the Islands in the Sky area of Canyonlands National Park. It's not a short drive, but I was hopeful that I'd make it before the storm did, as I wanted to capture the drama and mood of the day over the goosenecks and canyon labyrinth from the overlook. I was lucky - I made it in time to capture the clouds building into an ominous-looking storm, while I still had a sliver of light to illuminate the river below in the distance. Standing at the edge of a 2000 foot drop into the canyon floor below, I felt energized by the view, and the storm. There was no lightning or thunder with this one, so I felt pretty safe - but soon after I captured this a hailstorm hit and I had to take cover inside a juniper tree - no time to run back to the car without getting pummelled or soaked! It reminded me of John Muir, when he climbed 80 feet up in a redwood tree to ride out the storm and feel nature's power. Once the storm passed, I stepped out of my sheltering place and headed back to the car and my campground.