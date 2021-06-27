Canaan Valley Wildlife Refuge, Davis, West Virginia, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Sometimes the most beautiful light comes just before sunrise or just after sunset. As a lover of light, I always look forward to these times and for the surprises that are in store. In early June 2021, I visited the wild and wonderful area of West Virginia known as Canaan Valley.

I was there for a two day photography workshop. One of the places we had the privilege to visit was the Freeland Boardwalk Trail in the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge. It's a wonderfully peaceful place with a lovely boardwalk that meanders through a valley filled with local trees, grasses, and wildflowers.

Our workshop group visited the nature trail one morning for sunrise and then a few of us met back at the trail for sunset after the workshop ended. Although sunset was pretty much a bust, the hour or so after it brought new adventures. As the last light of day faded away, we were treated to a view of a storm developing on the horizon which eventually ended with a lightning show. As the storm started forming, I watched a cloud far in the distance start to grow.

I was mesmerized with it's ever changing shape and at how fast it was growing. I took many pictures over about a 30 minute timeframe but this one is my favorite. I imagine a dragon is forming in the sky, ready to breath fire, or lightning, over the valley. How fun to watch these wonders of nature. The next time you have the opportunity to watch a sunset, I encourage you to linger a little while afterwards and just watch the magic happen. Learn to slow down and enjoy those peaceful moments as the world falls asleep.

