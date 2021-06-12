Cana Island, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Cana Island Evening

I live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season and this image was made on an early December evening shortly before our first snowfall. I went to explore Cana Island on this late afternoon just to scout possibilities and see the island as the day ended on an exceptionally calm day.

Cana Island and it’s lighthouse is an iconic and popular spot in Door County but this year Lake Michigan is at historically high levels and a short swim or wade is necessary to get onto the island so when I arrived there was not another person around. When I put up my drone the sky was quite unremarkable and not photogenic at all to me so I explored the island details. But as the sun set, the sky got more and more exciting to me and so I started to change my compositions to include it. I kept flying until dark, using up all the batteries I had with me.

I probably sat in the sky about an hour and a half just watching and photographing what was happening in every direction, just briefly landing to switch to a fresh battery and recharging them using a charger I have in my vehicle. What was supposed to be just a brief scouting flight turned into a delightfully long and very productive late afternoon and evening.

