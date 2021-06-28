Callanish Stones, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Some years ago I led a photographic workshop to Scotland where we had a simply spectacular trip. One place I had been before and especially wanted my group to experience was the Callanish Stones on the Isle of Lewis. Of all the standing stone sites, probably only Stonehenge is more important than these. If I have to pick one place in Scotland that still to this day stands at number one in my memory, it is these Callanish Stones and I have visited them several times.

I made sure we stayed at a hotel within walking distance to the stones and so we got to spend three separate occasions visiting and photographing this very special place out of the total time we explored Harris and Lewis. At that time, the stones were open to anyone being able to walk among them which for we photographers was a wonderful opportunity and we also got to experience them in three different qualities of light.

On this evening, we had dinner in our hotel and since it was June, sunset was very late so after dinner we walked over to the stones where we were the only people there and had the place to ourselves on a spectacular windless and warm evening. These clouds started to move in at sunset and we spent almost two hours enjoying and photographing every aspect of the evening until darkness finally drove us back to our hotel. This particular composition turned out to be the favorite of the ones I made and was taken about a minute before the last light left the stones. We all came away with meaningful compositions but this evening visit was easily the most rewarding to all of us.

