Calf of Man, Isle of Man, UK by Mike Brown

Picture Story

The Isle of Man is a beautiful place for holidays and photographers, with many places offering the photographer multiple opportunities. None more so than the Calf of Man. located at the southern tip of the island, it boasts a bird and seal sanctuary where can be seen many of the seals basking in the sunshine, or playing in the sea. In the distance to the south, as in this image, can be seen the Welsh Hills, whilst to the west and south west can be seen the Irish Mountains.

Fishing is a big part of the Manx culture and heritage and Fishing boats can often be seen in the waters, as here, either going to, or returning from the rich fishing grounds that surround the island. The waters also attract much larger animals like whales and dolphins. Boat trips can be organised to see them close up if you are keen and your camera waterproof!

If not then there is a warm cafe at the site where you can get lots of local Manx produce and of course warm drinks if needed. Parking is currently free, and there is a large car park to use. There is also a regular bus service to the Calf if you do not have a car.

