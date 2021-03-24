Cadini Group, Sexten Dolomites, Italy by Francis Ansing

Picture Story

This image was taken early in the morning from the parking area in Tre Cime di Lavaredo in Dolomites, Italy. The parking area offers open and panoramic view of the rugged Cadini group of peaks. Before taking the circuit trek around Tre Cime, I decided to shoot using my Canon 70-200 f/4 distant peaks seen around the area. The clouds forming around Cadini peaks really contributed a lot of drama and mood to this image. The clouds kind of separate the closer rocks from the peaks behind thus creating separation.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now