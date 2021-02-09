Cabinet Mountains, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, USA by Nancy Russell

Picture Story

Winter is my favorite time of year in the northern part if Idaho. The Kootenai Valley is surrounded by three mountain ranges which gives us a perfect setting for photography any time of year. But winter is special with the short days and the white snow on the evergreens. The low clouds over the mountains happen often in the winter time and that was my goal that day to photograph. I went out late in the afternoon before sunset since I like the late evening light. Although the image was photographed at 3:30 PM because sunset here in December is about 3:45 PM! The clouds and the light came together for me in this image and this was my favorite for the day.

