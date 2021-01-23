Cabaliros, Hautes Pyrenees, France by Vinas Remi













Picture Story

I am one of those for whom the January cold snap seemed more of a privilege than an ordeal. Leaving the car very early, we made the ski ascent in the shadow of the summit until that magical moment when, like a curious animal watching you from behind an obstacle, the sun show us its first rays.

The shadow light limit flirting with the soft ripples of the snow draws incredibly geometric shapes here. It's that kind of fleeting moment that reminds me to always carry my device with me, every day and for whatever reason.

Perfect brightness is nothing different with a fleeting wild animal, and will only appear to the most daring and patient of photographers. It is only then by showing the most respectful and empathetic attitude during our outdoor visits that our mother nature will reveal to us her most beautiful face, her most beautiful emotions and through her contrasts her powerful temperament.