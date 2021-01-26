Bystricka, Turiec, Slovakia by Milan Gonda













Last autumn, I decided to create a series of forest images. I did not have a specific idea regarding the desired outcome. For me, photography is a form of exploring the environment around me. It is guided by a situational inspiration rather than thorough planning, so the outcome is often quite unpredictable. This, however, allows me to make the most of the existing opportunities while letting my personal style and vision take over the creative process.

I started with the obvious and photographed woodland as a type of landscape with a wide-angle lens. However, I soon switched for a long lens and started to look for different compositions with focus on abstract qualities of scenes. Instead of well-defined subjects, I rather tried to fill the whole frame with patterns consisting of colours, lines, shapes and textures. These features became prominent compositional elements in my images. In order to pronounce them, I tried to eliminate depth, and used fog to simplify patterns and textures by eliminating details in the background. I also used fog to capture unusual colours resulting from unique lighting conditions it creates. The image I present here is one of my favourite examples of these abstract woodlands.

