Buron, Aubrac, France by Fabien Guittard

Picture Story

Failing Lapland, I plunged a few days in the snow of the Aubrac plateau, where a few isolated burons (huts) are waiting for the end of winter under a thick layer of snow.

A "buron" is a stone building, covered with lauzes or slates, found on the "montagnes", high altitude pastures that valley stockbreeders own and exploit seasonally in the Cantal, Aubrac, Cézallier and Dore mountains. They are used to make cheese: Cantal, Laguiole or Fourme d'Aubrac, and Saint-Nectaire during the summer months (from mid-May to mid-October), and to house the cheese makers.

