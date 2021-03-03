Bukova Lake, Slovakia by Ivan Hlavanda













Picture talks. Last August i received invitation to proceed inheritance from my father that passed. It was quite moment of surprise as in my age of fifty, I never met him in person. During proceedings of inheritance process I met my sister, and last seven months, she is expression of my father’s love that I so missed and never will chance to talk or meet in person. Entire story is very painful and complex, but first time in my life I know who I am, and what my surname means to me. Location of the picture is place, where my Father until he was well and healthy went occasionally on Sunday morning. I went there early morning last Saturday to think about him again. Picture talks. This picture is expression of all that I feel towards my Father that I never knew.

