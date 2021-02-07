Budir, Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Iceland by Maja Bet

Picture Story

The photo was taken in Iceland in Búðir last December. It is a small hamlet in lava fields which is on the westernmost tip of the Snaefellsnes peninsula. This black church is one of the three black churches in Iceland. After the trip on snow-covered roads, we reached a charming church. The clouds created a dramatic atmosphere and contrasted with the black building and white snow cover. The fence also attracted my attention and gave an interesting effect in combination with the landscape.

