Bryce Canyon NP, Utah, USA by Roy Goldsberry

Picture Story

In 2017, as part of our quest to visit the many US National Parks, my wife and I embarked on 3 weeks in Utah to visit the "Mighty Five", Zion, Bryce, Capital Reef, Canyonlands, and Arches. For me the highlight was Bryce. There is no other place in the world with the vast expanse of towering sandstone hoodoos that you see there. I find the vista to be visually mesmerizing.

Bryce Canyon runs for miles along an easterly facing escarpment in the regional plateau. The distance along the road from the Visitor's Center to the south end of the park is 17 miles, or 27 km. There are lots of overlooks and trails which allow for plenty of views over and among the fields of hoodoo formations. It was named for Ebenezer Bryce, a Mormon pioneer rancher who settled here in the late 1800's. He reportedly described his canyon as a "hell of a place to lose a cow".

There is a lot to see here, and we stayed for 3 days. Much of the time, to take in the grandeur of the scene, I was shooting with a 16-35 mm zoom on a full frame camera. However, more than most places I have been before, I also saw many smaller scenes within the wide expanse.

This is one example of that, shot from Bryce Point at 100 mm with a crop sensor. It shows a short section of hoodoo ridge where the Peek-A-Boo trail passes through an opening, and a couple of hikers have stopped to have a chat.

