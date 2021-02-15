Brussels, Belgium by Federico Fernandez-Corugedo













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

Out on a Sunday walk in the Arboretum of Tervuren the sun was barely finding its way through the dense canopy of the pine forest. Only some sun rays managed to pierce this natural barrier and illuminate random patches of the forest floor. The sun was low in the sky so the light that was shining through was warm and saturated, giving each place that was illuminated this painting like aspect.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now