Brejo Largo Sunset, Alentejo, Portugal

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This photo was made in a very cold and windy January afternoon, during a visit to the southwest Alentejo coast of Portugal. The place is the beach of Brejo Largo, which is located a few kilometres north of the small coastal village of Almograve. This beach can be reached by foot, walking along well marked foot paths of the Vicentina Trail network, and it is a place I have returned to many times throughout the years. I like to photograph along this coastal area during the winter when stormy conditions are common. These normally bring heavy clouds and rain, and more rarely dramatic sunsets.

I had checked the weather before deciding to visit Brejo Largo, and for sure storm conditions were forecasted. I arrived at the beach about one hour before sunset, which in January is quite early, around 5.30 pm. The tide was also going out, which opened more photo opportunities closer to tide pools and exposed rocks. After a while, I was walking along the sandy beach trying some compositions and waiting for the sunset to come.

The sky seemed to ignite in intense hues of red and orange, and I was very busy making as many photos as I could. These conditions lasted for a few minutes only, so it was not an easy task. Furthermore, I also had to pay attention to the waves coming up the beach, to keep my tripod and camera safe. In the end, this photo in my mind represents very well the experience I had during those moments, as it combines the dark rock outcrop, the sunset light reflected on the wet sand, the crashing waves, and the clouds lit up by the last sunlight of the day.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now