Bow River, Alberta, Canada

In June, as the temperature heats up and the days grow longer, the Rivers in the Valley start to rise higher and higher with the runoff. The current can be quite swift or drift along quite slow. The Rock Flour, which gives color to the rivers and lakes in the Rockies begins to settle in the water and the color accumulates and begins to show. At last light, the rays are too low to really reflect on the rock flour suspended in the water but the hue still shows.

