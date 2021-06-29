Borth Beach Sunset, Aberystwyth, Wales

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I took this low tide seascape at Borth Beach in West Wales during a trip around the coastline of Great Britain in its entirety. I am was taking photos on the Countrywide Great Tour, a 64 day cycling challenge around the coastline. Borth and this stretch of Ceredigion coastline holds a special place in my heart as I spent five years studying at Aberystwyth University and would regularly surf there.

On the afternoon we finished in Aberystwyth there was a lovely sunset with some interesting cloud formations. I took my tripod and camera down to the beach at low tide and started experimenting with various angles and settings. I preferred the images which had the leading line of the wooden groin as opposed to those without. I love the star like flare of the sun, and the feeling of emptiness the photograph invokes. After taking various long exposure shots with the tripod I experimented and captured some beautiful abstract seascapes using intentional camera movement, these can be found on my website. This area of West Wales is beautiful and has some stunning scenery, it has been over six years since my last visit so I must return soon!

