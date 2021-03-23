Bodo, Lofoten, Norway by Magne Dimmen

Picture Story

The Lofoten mountains in the horizon were at their best this August evening. The picture was taken from the top of one of the peaks close to Bodo, but the 10 km hike which took me 1000 meters higher was worth every drop of sweat to get this amazing view. My only regret on this hike was that I had not planned to spend the night, but hopefully I will get a chance to capture the sunset from this very peak this year.

