Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia, USA by Oliver Schaer

This picture was taken at a two-day hike in Summer 2020 at the Grayson Highlands State Park in Virginia. Just nearby my camp, there was an excellent spot that provided a magnificent view towards the west and the rolling hills of the Appalachian mountain range. I climbed a small rock in order to get a bit a higher elevation to avoid having nearby trees in the view. Sometimes I wish I would own a telephoto lens with more than 200mm to make the framing slightly less cumbersome over long distance.

