Blue Mesa, Petrified Forest NP, Arizona, USA by Dave Spier

Picture Story

The heaviest concentration of petrified wood in the national park lies at the top of Blue Mesa in a layer of consolidated gravel, essentially a type of conglomerate, called the Sonsela member of the much-thicker Chinle Formation. Beneath the Sonsela are dull-colored layers of soft mudstone easily eroded into sloping hillsides like the one in this photo. North of Blue Mesa, the Sonsela has been washed away and with it most of the petrified wood in that part of the park.

It's likely the wood was originally deposited as log jams beside a flooded river, then quickly covered by sediments that slowed decay. Subsequent layers of volcanic ash leached silica that slowly replaced the wood in minute detail.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now