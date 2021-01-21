Bisti De-Na-Zin Wilderness, New Mexico, USA by Zac Henderson

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My favorite part of photographing our planet is seeking out the uncommon and unfamiliar. Wandering through the silence of these desert badlands, it is not difficult to suspend your disbelief and think, even if just for a moment, than you are an explorer on another world. This image produced one such occasion. What is bleak and bleached during the day takes on a totally different appearance in the evening. The rock and crust soak up the color from the fading light and transform into saturated sculptures brimming with visual appeal.

I am often too stimulated by the change in light and landscape to commit to a tripod, so I walk with camera in hand searching for compositions. After finding this spot, I continued to explore until sunset came when I returned and was rewarded with these subtle pastel colors and soft sky.