User Icon
Winter Visions Assignment

Bishop, California, USA by Ashley Albright

By on 0 Comments

Bishop, California, USA by Ashley Albright
Views: 747

Picture Story

It was a beautiful but cold evening in the Eastern Sierras. There was quite a bit of snow in the area. The light from the sunset was quickly fading behind the tall trees making it a challenging photo to capture. These two large ice blocks caught my attention. While capturing this photo, I couldn't help but pause and listen to the sound of the creek that made for such a peaceful end to the day. I'd recommend visiting either in the winter or fall when the colors of the aspens are at their best.

Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Own Portfolio Page

Hey Visitor
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments
• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®