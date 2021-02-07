Bishop, California, USA by Ashley Albright

Picture Story

It was a beautiful but cold evening in the Eastern Sierras. There was quite a bit of snow in the area. The light from the sunset was quickly fading behind the tall trees making it a challenging photo to capture. These two large ice blocks caught my attention. While capturing this photo, I couldn't help but pause and listen to the sound of the creek that made for such a peaceful end to the day. I'd recommend visiting either in the winter or fall when the colors of the aspens are at their best.

