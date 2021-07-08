Big Falls, Pinnacle Preserve Park, Virginia, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I have family in the southwest region of Virginia, U.S.A., and I always bring my camera gear when I'm visiting. One of my cousins knows the area well, and always takes me to a new place to shoot when I visit, and this time it was Pinnacle Preserve Park. It was a short hike up the mountain following the creek which leads to what they "Big Falls". It was hot, humid and very sunny, which are not the best conditions for shooting long exposures of waterfalls. Since I was only there for a few days, I had to work with the conditions I had. So, I used my Lee 10-stop ND filter, along with a circular polarizer, and a gradient filter, and with my Really Right Stuff tripod nestled in the rocks of the waters, I took some shots. I noticed the bubbles in the current and thought that would make for good lines with the right exposure. I always take several shots when shooting long exposures, just to make sure I get the look and feel I'm wanting with the flowing waters. This was one of the last shots I took, as the sun was getting higher and the temps were getting hotter.

