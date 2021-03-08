Big Bear, California, USA by Jon Norris

Over the last few years, I have established a routine of going camping, hiking, and taking photos in the southern Califonia state and national parks, typically one or two times a month. During the past year that I've been working from home due to COVID, these trips have been an essential part of staying healthy and somewhat balanced during these difficult times. Apart from a few periods where California was in lockdown, with park and campsite access restricted, I've been able to get my regular fix of the outdoors while maintaining social distancing and other health precautions.

Last summer, after a few weeks of confinement in my home office, I was 'itching' to get out and explore. So I squeezed in a one-night camping trip to Joshua Tree National Park and another overnight camp in the San Bernardino National Forest above Big Bear Lake.

After a fun day's wheeling on the 4WD trails that criss-cross the Forest near Big Bear, we opted to camp high-up (at just under 8,000 feet) to escape the heat and were extremely lucky to find this spot and to have it to ourselves.

As the sun started to set, the color spread across the hazy sky, creating a gorgeous backdrop and picking out the layers of the ridgelines receding into the distance. I took this image just 50 feet from our campsite - what a perfect ending to a great day out.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now