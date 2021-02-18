Biei, Hokkaido, Japan by Francis Ansing

Picture Story

This image was taken in Biei, Hokkaido, Japan. This is probably the most famous lone tree in Hokkaido. Tourists and even locals call this "Christmas Tree" for a very obvious reason. It was my fourth time driving to this spot but my previous images lacked foreground elements. I braved the -20 degrees Celsius during the morning of February 7, 2020 to scout around and look for possible foregrounds. There was really nothing around but snow and a sign that says "Do Not Enter" because there was a fence in the area. I saw this fresh snow piled on top of something perhaps grass that formed irregular shapes. I thought it would make a foreground. I took the shot hand-held because my tripod didn't extend the legs due to icing. I took few more shots and drove to my next location.

One of the best times to visit Biei, Hokkaido is during summer where there are a lot of flowers making the scene vivid and colorful. But my favorite is winter, when everything is so white and very ideal for minimalist and dramatic landscapes.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now