Bettmeralp, Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Picture Story

There must be hundreds of articles about how to predict photogenic sunsets, looking at various types of clouds at various altitudes, and so on. I have come to the conclusion that a) I’d rather spend my time outside instead of poring over weather forecasts, and b) even the most sophisticated forecast can be wrong.

This picture in the Swiss Alps proves my point. I was on a ski holiday, and the temperatures in late February were too warm for skiing in the afternoon. There was no cloud to be seen on the sky, so I was enjoying life on a terrace with a cup of coffee. The sun started to set, and all of a sudden, literally within minutes, a cloud formation appeared out of nowhere, and the sky was on fire. Still with my ski boots on I rushed back to my apartment, grabbed my camera, and shot this well-known church with the majestic mountains under a fiery sky that nobody was expecting just 15 minutes earlier.

