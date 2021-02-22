Ben Lawers NNR, Killin, Scotland by Georgia Wilding-Glendye













Picture Story

New Years 2020 in Scotland. Getting ready for a cousins wedding a few days after new years. I decide to travel beforehand with some family to capture some of the amazing landscapes in Scotland. Driving with no real destination, just exploring the areas as we make our decision turn by turn. Coming into a big Valley, finding waterfalls on this misty day leading to to river in the middle. Scale, earthy elements, colours on this day gave this astounding image.

