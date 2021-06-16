Belle Tout Lighthouse Evening View, Beachy Head, East Sussex, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The view of the Belle Tout lighthouse and the Seven Sisters in the South Downs National Park must be one the most famous views on the English south coast. Living in the area I pass the quite by quite often, but I always find the view irresistible and have to stop and take a look.

This evening the light was almost perfect, the sun was setting in the west a golden yellow in colour. I grab my camera and tripod and set up as quickly as I could to capture the moment before it disappeared behind a bank of clouds on the horizon.

I was able to capture five or six frames before the sun sank into the sea.

