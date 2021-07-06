Barrika Beach, Basque Country, Spain

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

A photo trip to Northern Spain in the early summer months. After I had made some preliminary visits to this impressive beach and found a location on this beach, I was able to study the weather forecast and water level better. All predictions seemed optimal, so I decided to visualize my prepared composition.

Once arrived I had to adjust my composition slightly. My vision turned out to be correct for 90%, only the weather gods had to be favorable to me. Waiting for the best moment is exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. The sunset soon turned out to be one of the books, impressive. My brand new camera Canon R5 along with the new lenses and filters from Kase were put to the test.

Because I am a loyal Canon user, using the new camera and lens was no obstacle. By using Kase's ND filter, I was able to bring a little more calm to a complex environment with a slow shutter speed. All lines headed towards the sea stacks and the setting sun. Being a fan of drama and fiction series like Game of Thrones, I could see a dragon's tail in this foreground with the fire in the background.

It was a magical experience and great moment that I can now share through photo and story.

