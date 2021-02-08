Barns in Teton NP, Wyoming, USA by Robert Liskay

Picture Story

This image was taken just at sunrise in early December on what is known as Mormon Row in Teton National Park. The temperature that morning was in the 15 to 20°F range. Luckily the wind was nonexistent making the temperature bearable at least for short periods of time before retreating back to the car to thaw out fingers etc. I was surprise that I had no trouble with my camera gear despite the frigid temperatures. This was my first real experience with true with your photography. It was a joy.

