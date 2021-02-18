Banff NP, ALberta, Canada by Ron Hallam

Picture Story

A storm was brewing and building into the valley. The iconic Mt. Rundle was being engulfed by the building storm clouds. The valley, as yet to receive the storm blast, was being washed over by the sun rays as they pierced through the cloud cover. There was a continual “dance” between the cloud cover and the sun trying its best to shine through as the storm advanced. I waited for the sun to make one last big splash of light across the valley and fired of several frames. This is a 2 shot stitch of the scene.

