Banff NP, Alberta, Canada by Larry Day

Picture Story

An early start to travel the world famous Icefield Parkway drive from Banff to Jasper. It started as a sunny clear early morning and as many will attest can change in minutes. We had just arrived at the start of the highway, and clouds, rain and fog rolled in. The start of the drive makes you feel very enclosed by the mountains and I attempted to capture the imposing mountain and then the mountains opening up as you proceed on the highway. I fired off a few shots before we were swallowed up by the weather.

