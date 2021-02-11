Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam

Picture Story

The first Cold Snap of winter, temperature down -30 brought with it a layer of new snow and mist and frost from the yet to be frozen lakes. The natural hot spring that fed the lake added to the mist and atmosphere as the sun, moving slow and rising late, washed the sky in color. I was standing in the hot spring stream which kept my feet comfortable and worked with a remote trigger in my pocket to keep my hands comfortable.

