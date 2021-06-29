Bandon Sunset, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Most of the photography tours for Bandon, Oregon, are planned during the spring, to catch some of the wildflowers and the wild rhododendrons. The weather in May can be hit or miss, although better to have clouds for the rhodies. This image is from the end of January last year.

Winter is one of the best times to visit the Oregon Coast. Generally, temperatures are cool but mild, usually in the 40’s and 50’s but we can get a freeze and in some years we are walking the beach in tee-shirts. But winter is the best and one gets a lot of chances for sunsets like the one presented. The clouds can be terrific, and the setting sun can cast amazing pinks, reds, oranges against the local sea stacks. In this case, it is Haystack rock in the center and the mainland on the left.

One of the idioms for this time of year, “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a bit,” Bandon’s advantage is that the coastal mountains to the East are short so the storms blow through. They don’t need to drop any rain until they reach the Cascade’s East of Eugene. So if you wait a little while, perhaps there will be a great North-Wester blowing in off the Pacific with rain, 60 mph winds, high tides and a big surf.

But winter can be dangerous as well, particularly the sneaker waves that just keep coming. Every year there are those not familiar with the coast who get caught in sneaker waves. Even the experienced can have it happen. This last year, when on the beach in the early morning, I got caught up to my waist. Fortunately for me, I was among rocks and able to secure where I was. So Beware.

