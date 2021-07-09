Ballintoy, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The village of Ballintoy is located on the Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland. A short distance from the village lies the harbour which is famous as one of the locations for the television series "Game of Thrones".

The location is a 30 minute drive from my home and on this occasion when I had reasonable light I paid it a visit. There are quite a number of compositions available including the White Church and Elephant rock to name a few.This day I chose to visit the flat rock which is a short walk from the car park. The rock is easily accessed and is popular with tourists. On the rock is a lifebelt attached to a wooden post and I found that the red belt contrasted nicely with the blue of the ocean and the sky. The views out to sea include a small rock known as Sheep Island and in the far distance is the better known Rathlin Island. This location produces excellent photography in all seasons but the rock can be dangerous during stormy weather. During the summer months the sun rises over the islands in the background.

Ballintoy is a location that is easily reached and given the light will produce excellent photography. There is also the added bonus of meeting other photographers.

