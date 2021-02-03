Bailey Falls, Cherokee NF, Tennessee, USA by Roger Trentham

Picture Story

Bailey Falls is located in a slot canyon along Dry Creek in the Cherokee National Forest. Access is along a two mile well known trail then by going off trail and hiking in the creek for another mile. I had envisioned photographing Bailey Falls in frigid, frozen, snowy conditions so when the opportunity presented itself I set out. On this cold, overcast day I found myself all alone all day while making the hike in and out. In addition to Bailey Falls, there is Upper Bailey Falls, Glenn Falls and Margarette Falls along this trail. I spent the day photographing all the falls and many small intimate scenes along the stream.

