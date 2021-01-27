Badwater Basin, Death Valley, USA by David Safanda

Picture Story

Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park is an amazing location at anytime, with salt crystals sketching geometric patterns across the valley floor. Rain is rare but occasionally during the winter months a storm will fill the basin with a thin layer of standing water. It gives an added dimension to an already incredible landscape. I've been to this location many times over the years and was finally rewarded with these magical conditions. It was a wonderful experience to watch this scene unfold as sunset behind the mountains added color to the sky and was reflected in the water.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now