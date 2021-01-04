All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The hexagonal salt crystals seen here are formed by the evaporation and weathering of

the residual layers of salt that have been building in depth over time. Badwater Basin here in the park is a closed system and the short winter rains evaporate over time to leave salt and silt which forms crystals in the cracks left in the basin by evaporation.

The patterns are never the same and every time that I return they give a different presentation. You have to be extremely careful not to get stuck when the basin is filled with water.