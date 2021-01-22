Badlands, Utah, USA by Shane Davila

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

“The Art of War”

A rising sun. A coming battle. Soldiers marching forward, hidden in light and shadow. I, against a complex and vanishing array of light. The battle is fought between the narrow of day and night. Heart racing as I run into the fray of battle to the snipers lair. In the distance, the clamoring of battle, WAR! Shifting light, vanishing shadows, all bring about a heightened sense of awareness. Knowing that I have but a moment to unveil mother earth to my soul. Dancing light, like marching soldiers, flanking all around me. Fevered with near madness I adjust my camera now under direct fire, yet in a systematic way I have learned from countless battles such as this. “Shoot boy, Shoot, or all will be lost!” Cries my internal commander. In a rare moment, as I squeeze down on the trigger, a calm reserve blankets me, I know, this day, it is I who has won the war!

So much was happening as I arrived later than I would have liked to this location after having difficulty finding it. Having only time enough to run down the sandy hillside to the canyon rim, racing against the rising sun. Us landscape photographers often talk of chasing the light, well here, I was racing the light. I had to select a composition with strong foreground elements to compliment the expansive landscape, and shoot, all within the few moments before the light changed to a less pleasing form. Often in landscape photography we do a lot of “hurry up and wait”, wait for the light. The fever pitch fashion of this morning brought about a rush of adrenaline as though I was at war?