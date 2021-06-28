Bad Water Basin Sunset, Death Valley NP, California, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This scenic vista overlooks the Bad Water Basin in Death Valley California. It is called Augereberry Point. It requires over the 6 mile dirt road and 4x4 is recommended. The summit is at an altitude if 6,433 feet above sea level and can be closed after winter storms. The point was named for a Basque gold miner, Pete Augereberry, who worked the area in the early 1900s. If you are fortunate, you will get a day without wind and the silence is breathtaking.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now