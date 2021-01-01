Autumn Visions 2020 Assignment Winner • Laura Schoenbauer

We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
St Paul, Minnesota, USA
The autumn color this year was just about at its peak when we got six inches of snow. In Minnesota, it is not uncommon to get snow in October, but only a few flakes that quickly melt. However, this time the snow fall was a full blown snow storm with heavy wet snow and strong winds.
I decided to brave the snow covered roads and go out to capture some images. I captured this image at a park which is located about three miles from my home. As I drove into the park, these bright orange trees …
Read the full story in the magazine
Follow us
Laura Schoenbauer, USA
High Definition Feature • Access it in issue 119
You can enjoy the winning picture and all finalists in High Definition inside Landscape Photography Magazine. Subscribe today and enjoy content by world class landscape photographers.