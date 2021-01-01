Autumn Visions 2020 Assignment Winner • Laura Schoenbauer

St Paul, Minnesota, USA

The autumn color this year was just about at its peak when we got six inches of snow. In Minnesota, it is not uncommon to get snow in October, but only a few flakes that quickly melt. However, this time the snow fall was a full blown snow storm with heavy wet snow and strong winds.

I decided to brave the snow covered roads and go out to capture some images. I captured this image at a park which is located about three miles from my home. As I drove into the park, these bright orange trees …

Read the full story in the magazine

Follow us